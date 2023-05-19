Animal rights activists to face court after invading Doncaster Racecourse

Three women and two men will appear at Sheffield Crown Court next month after the incident at Town Moor earlier this month.

Racing on May 6 was delayed when a small group of people managed to get onto the course and attempted a sit-down protest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 7.55pm race was delayed when members of Animal Rising climbed the fences.

Animal Rising protesters were arrested at Doncaster Racecourse. (Photo: Animal Rising).

Members of the same group disrupted the Grand National at Aintree earlier this year.

The five have already appeared before Doncaster Magistrates Court after being charged by causing a public nuisance by South Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are:

Zara Verryt, 34, of Sheldon Road, Sheffield

Johanna Grace, 26, of Twentywell Lane, Sheffield

Sarah Foy, 23, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Lane, 26, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire

Thomas Foy, 24, of Dannah Street, Ripley, Derbyshire

In a statement following the protest, Animal Rising said: “The need to address our heartbreaking disconnect from other animals and nature has never been more urgent.

“The UK government and police forces are increasing their crack down on peaceful protest, with the arrests at the Coronation hinting at the future of state control under the new Public Order Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are demanding an end to animal use and building a different future.

“Horse racing is a clear example of what needs to change. As a nation of of animal lovers, the time has come to stop the exploitation of beautiful, sentient beings.

“This summer we will bring the message that there is an alternative!”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Five people have been charged in connection with an incident at Doncaster racecourse on Saturday 6 May. Three women and two men have all been charged with intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting was being covered live by Sky Sports Racing.

Presenter Tony Ennis told viewers at the time : “We can see the protesters. I can see some of the racecourse staff are out there. It looks like it’s Animal Rising again.