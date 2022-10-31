Angler hooks £400 fine after being caught fishing illegally in Doncaster canal

41-year-old Ian Brian of Rotherham was proved guilty in his absence of fishing without a licence on 17 April 2022 at Stainforth and Keadby Canal, Crowle in a case brought by the Environment Agency at Northampton Magistrates Court.

He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £389, including a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £34. An annual fishing licence currently costs just £30.

Following the verdict, Lee Watts, Fisheries Enforcement Officer for the Environment Agency in the East Midlands, said:

The Stainforth and Keadby Canal.

“Ian Brian has been rightly punished for fishing illegally. The case shows how seriously the courts take these offences and serves as a reminder to anglers of the importance of having a rod licence before they go fishing. We hope it will act as a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of fishing illegally.

“All of the money raised from rod licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of anglers. For those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.”

Every year across the country, thousands of anglers are prosecuted for not having a fishing licence. As well as cheating other anglers, fishing illegally can carry a hefty penalty. Getting caught without a licence could land a fine of up to £2,500.

Income from rod licence sales is used to fund Environment Agency work to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries, including improving habitats for fish and facilities for anglers, tackling illegal fishing and working with partners to encourage people to give fishing a go.

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence to fish. A 1-day licence costs from just £6, and an annual licence currently costs from just £30 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds. Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.