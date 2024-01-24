Anger as police officer uses disabled bay to park their vehicle in Doncaster city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Resident Geoffrey Leonard and friend contacted the Free Press after taking this photograph outside the railway station at 5pm last Saturday.

He said: “I find it totally unacceptable when there's a police station with parking for police vehicles at the train station, also a normal car park, that the police have parked in a disabled bay in the middle of rush hour when there's people needing this space with the correct badge on display.

“I noticed people with elderly passengers trying to park but were unable to due to the police parking here.”

The police car in the disabled bay.

He continued: “This is a blatant disregard for use of the disabled bay by authorities when there was other places within the station to park. If I had parked there I would have been liable to a ticket and also a fine. The officers were in the Frenchgate so could have easily parked in a car park. Absolutely shocking.”