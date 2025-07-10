‘I wake up with a sense of panic almost every day’ says the dad of a missing teenager almost 20 years after his disappearance.

On September 14, 2007, 14-year-old Andrew Gosden left his home in Doncaster, withdrew £200 and bought a one way ticket to London.

CCTV footage captured him leaving King’s Cross station, though he was subsequently never seen again.

The disappearance sparked national interest, yet despite more than a decade of appeals the boy has never been found.

In 2021, police arrested two men on suspicion of kidnapping and human trafficking, though have since confirmed that these people have been eliminated from the investigations.

Today (July 10), Andrew turns 32, with his family still completely unaware of where he is.

In a blog post marking the day, Andrew’s dad Kevin wrote: “I wake up with a sense of panic almost every day. Sometimes I am able to rationalise things and calm myself, but the sensation often persists until I go to bed again.

“After nearly 18 years since Andrew went missing, it demonstrates how deeply rooted in the subconscious a traumatic time can be.

“These moments can affect your entire life and this is particularly the case when you cannot reach a conclusion about the fate of your missing loved one.”

All these years later and police continue their search, as family desperately work to find out the fate of the beloved youngster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are thinking of the family of missing Andrew Gosden today on his 32nd birthday. Andrew, from Doncaster, went missing when he was 14 years old in September 2007.

“It’s never too late to share information with police. If you think you know something that could help officers find Andrew, please contact us online or via 101.”

Kevin echoed this in his blog post, as he asked people to continue sharing the appeal and make a donation to the charity Missing People - which provides support to missing people and their families.

He added: “It is an irony, I think, that we have nothing but good memories of Andrew, but still wake each day feeling the panic of his disappearance.

“He will be 32 on July 10. Perhaps you would feel able to remember Andrew by sharing a current appeal for a missing young person, or by making a donation, however small, to Missing People, the charity that is always there for us and so many other families. Thank you.”

To support the Missing People charity, find their website here.

You can also read Kevin’s full blog post here.