An arrest has been made following an assault in Doncaster over the weekend

A 43 year old man was taken to hospital with a number of injuries following an assault in Doncaster.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 7:59 am

The assault took place on Saturday, August 22.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 9.16pm on Saturday evening with reports that a man had been assaulted on Clumber Road, Doncaster.

“Officers attended and a 43-year-old man was taken to hospital with a number of injuries.

Clumber Road, Doncaster.

"He has since been discharged.

“One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

