An arrest has been made following an assault in Doncaster over the weekend

The assault took place on Saturday, August 22.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 9.16pm on Saturday evening with reports that a man had been assaulted on Clumber Road, Doncaster.

“Officers attended and a 43-year-old man was taken to hospital with a number of injuries.

"He has since been discharged.

“One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.”