An arrest has been made following an assault in Doncaster over the weekend
A 43 year old man was taken to hospital with a number of injuries following an assault in Doncaster.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 7:59 am
The assault took place on Saturday, August 22.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 9.16pm on Saturday evening with reports that a man had been assaulted on Clumber Road, Doncaster.
“Officers attended and a 43-year-old man was taken to hospital with a number of injuries.
"He has since been discharged.
“One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.”
