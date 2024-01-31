Aggressive Doncaster man in jail after racially abusing and threatening to shoot GP

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jermaine Jones used disgusting racist language towards a doctor at a Doncaster surgery following a medical appointment on 3 January.

A few days later, Jones returned to the same surgery to request more medication. However, after being told he had been barred due to his previous behaviour, Jones threatened to shoot the same doctor he had racially abused.

Further public order offences were committed by Jones, with the 49-year-old showing anger towards staff at a community hub in the city centre on 9 January.

Jones targeted one worker and threatened them by saying: "I hope you catch Hep C. You know what I am capable of with guns and knives."

CCTV then captured Jones abusing and threatening to assault staff at a nail salon in Doncaster city centre before his arrest on 12 January.

While in custody at College Road Police Station, Jones urinated and defecated on the floor.

Jones, of Mallard Close, Balby, was later charged with multiple public order offences and criminal damage.

Last Tuesday (23 January), he was jailed for 20 weeks at Doncaster Magistrates' Court after pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening or abusive behaviour to cause harassment, two counts of racially aggravated harassment and one count of criminal damage.

PC Matt Hubbard, who was the officer in the case, said: "Jones made vicious threats of violence and used vile racist language to target workers across Doncaster who were simply going about their day-to-day jobs.

"No worker should have had to put up with his disgusting behaviour and we are pleased he is behind bars so he can no longer be a menace to the people of Doncaster.

"This is a key result for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team and I hope his sentence sends out a reminder that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour on our city's streets."