Abi Fisher, a primary school teacher, was strangled to death by her husband Matthew at their Castleford home in July 2021 before he dumped her body 12 miles away. She was 29.

In the hours afterwards, Matthew Fisher made an appeal on Facebook for help in finding his missing wife after her disappearance was reported on July 9. But he was arrested and charged with her murder days after her body was found on July 10 near the village of Brierley.

Now, Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, is facing a life term in prison when he is sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (November 10) after he pleaded guilty to her murder.

Abi Fisher and her six-month-old daughter. Her murderer, Matthew Fisher, faces a life term in prison at his sentencing today at Leeds Crown Court.

The court previously heard how Abi’s death came six months after she gave birth to their ‘miracle’ daughter conceived through IVF. Her family previously paid tribute to her in a written statement.

It reads: “Our beautiful Abi. Words cannot describe how utterly devastated we are at the loss of you. We miss you dearly.

“We promise to make you proud every single day, and will continue to bring up your amazing little baby girl the way you would. Heaven may have gained an angel but we have lost you and that for us seems like the most unjust act to happen.

“We as a family would like to thank every single person who showed enough heart and love to look for our precious angel. Words will never describe how much this means. For now our beautiful angel. We love you so much.”

Abi was a teacher at Featherstone All Saints CE Academy in Castleford and in a glowing tribute, headteacher Matthew Jones said: “Abi was a wonderful person.