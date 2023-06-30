A mattress, wheelie bin, grass and rubbish all deliberately set on fire in Doncaster
A mattress and industrial wheelie bin were among fires deliberately started in Doncaster overnight.
Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate grass fire at 8.35pm on Riverside Close, Conisbrough.
Two fire crews from Adwick and Doncaster stations attended a deliberate fire involving a mattress on wasteland at 8.50pm on Coppice Road, Highfields.
Firefighters from Thorn went to a deliberate fire involving cut trees and grass at 9.10pm on Coronation Road, Stainforth.
Two Doncaster crews attended a deliberate industrial wheelie bin fire at 4.20am on Mill Street, Armthorpe.