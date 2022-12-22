A fourth Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) is being launched in Doncaster in the new year.

The Doncaster North NPT will launch on January 9, and will cover the Adwick, Askern, Roman Ridge, Bentley and Sprotbrough areas of the city.

Led by Inspector Sebastian Dent, the team will be based out of Davies House.

The move from three to four NPTs will closer align the force’s neighbourhood structure with the council’s localities model, enabling better joint working and an enhanced service for residents.

The area the new team will cover

Doncaster District Commander, Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: “Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams work very closely with colleagues at Doncaster Council and other partners.

“This restructure will align Doncaster’s neighbourhood teams with the council’s localities model and make working together even more effective than it is now.

“It will support closer working practices and stronger partnerships, which we hope will result in improved problem solving, better management of vulnerability issues and dealing with antisocial behaviour.

“It will also allow for more effective management of service delivery and closer partnership working with single points of contact between partners.”

The restructure will also allow for improved focus on providing a localised response to issues in our diverse communities.

Chief Supt Proffitt added: “The four Doncaster Council areas have differing dynamics and challenges. The alignment of the council and neighbourhood teams will encourage locality-focused approaches to these issues.

“For our communities this will mean an improved response to local issues. It will also mean less confusion as the council and policing areas will be the same.

“This is a positive change and I am excited to see how it can help us deliver the Doncaster that everyone wants to see.”

The changes will also see Doncaster West NPT renamed Doncaster South NPT. This team will cover Mexborough, Conisbrough, Edlington, Rossington, Tickhill and Finningley.

Doncaster Central NPT will police the city centre, Balby South, Hexthorpe and Balby North, Wheatley and Bessacarr areas.

And Doncaster East NPT will cover Stainforth, Thorne, Hatfield, Edenthorpe and Armthorpe.

A great way to keep up to date with what your local team is doing is by following them on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

