A food trailer, car and moped attacked by arsonists in Doncaster

Food trailer, car and moped fires were among incidents started by arsonists in Doncaster in the last 24 hours.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th Aug 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 09:48 BST

Last night Askern firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire on Fossard Way, Scawthorpe at 8.40pm and came away at 9pm.

Two fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called out to a deliberate fire involving wooden pallets at 8.40pm on High Street, Askern. The crews left the scene at 9.15pm.

A moped was deliberately set on fire at 8.50pm on Church Street, Armthorpe. Firefighters from Doncaster were there until 9.15pm.

Busy day and night for firefightersBusy day and night for firefighters
Firefighters from Dearne station attended a food trailer on fire at 11.50pm on Devon Court, Denaby Main. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew left the scnee at 12.35am.

A skip was deliberately set on fire at 12.35am on Doncaster Road, Wath Upon Dearne. Firefighters from Dearne station attended.

Edlington firefighters were called to a deliberate car fire at 3.15am on Crookhill Road, Conisbrough. The crew left the scene at 3:45am.