Last night Askern firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire on Fossard Way, Scawthorpe at 8.40pm and came away at 9pm.

Two fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called out to a deliberate fire involving wooden pallets at 8.40pm on High Street, Askern. The crews left the scene at 9.15pm.

A moped was deliberately set on fire at 8.50pm on Church Street, Armthorpe. Firefighters from Doncaster were there until 9.15pm.

Busy day and night for firefighters

Firefighters from Dearne station attended a food trailer on fire at 11.50pm on Devon Court, Denaby Main. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew left the scnee at 12.35am.

A skip was deliberately set on fire at 12.35am on Doncaster Road, Wath Upon Dearne. Firefighters from Dearne station attended.