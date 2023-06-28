A caravan, skip, bins and grassland all set on fire deliberately in Doncaster
On Monday June 26, a caravan was deliberately set on fire at 10.45pm on Fordstead Lane, Almholmer. Firefighters from Adwick and Doncaster stations attended the incident. They left at 11.25pm.
Firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate skip fire at 4am on Doncaster Road, Denaby Main. The crew left the scene at 4.40am.
On Tuesday, June 27, Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a tree at 9pm on Pastures Lane, Cadeby. The crew came away at 11.20pm.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate grassland fire on St Marys Road, Dunsville, at 9:20pm. The crew left the scene at 9.55pm.
A fire crew from Edlington station were called out to a hedge on fire at 9.25pm on White Rose Way, Lakeside. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew left the scene at 9.40pm.
A bin was deliberately set on fire at midnight on Springwell Gardens, Balby. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 12.50am.
Firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate fire involving fencing at 12.35am on Westmorland Street, Balby. The crew left the scene at 12.50am.
Last night a bin was deliberately set on fire at 8pm on Everingham Road in Cantley. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended. The crew left the scene at 8.10pm.
If you see a fire please call South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on 999.