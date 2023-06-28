A caravan, skip, bins and grassland all set on fire deliberately in Doncaster

On Monday June 26, a caravan was deliberately set on fire at 10.45pm on Fordstead Lane, Almholmer. Firefighters from Adwick and Doncaster stations attended the incident. They left at 11.25pm.

Firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate skip fire at 4am on Doncaster Road, Denaby Main. The crew left the scene at 4.40am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, June 27, Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a tree at 9pm on Pastures Lane, Cadeby. The crew came away at 11.20pm.

All the fires so far this week have been started deliberately

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate grassland fire on St Marys Road, Dunsville, at 9:20pm. The crew left the scene at 9.55pm.

A fire crew from Edlington station were called out to a hedge on fire at 9.25pm on White Rose Way, Lakeside. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew left the scene at 9.40pm.

A bin was deliberately set on fire at midnight on Springwell Gardens, Balby. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 12.50am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate fire involving fencing at 12.35am on Westmorland Street, Balby. The crew left the scene at 12.50am.

Last night a bin was deliberately set on fire at 8pm on Everingham Road in Cantley. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended. The crew left the scene at 8.10pm.