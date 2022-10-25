84-year-old woman conned as fraudsters make her withdraw cash in Doncaster

The pair went up to the woman in the Market Place earlier this month and reportedly told her that she owed them for work that had been done to her roof that morning while she was out.

The man and woman took the woman to a cash machine and reportedly made her withdraw £150 before fleeing with the cash.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received reports on 1 October for fraud in Doncaster Market Place.

The 84-year-old woman was targeted in Doncaster Market Place.

“It is believed that an 84 year-old woman was approached by an unknown man and woman who claimed she owed them money.

“The victim withdrew money from a cash machine, handed it to the suspects who then left the scene.