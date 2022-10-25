84-year-old woman conned as fraudsters make her withdraw cash in Doncaster
An 84-year-old woman has been conned out of cash after a man and woman approached her in Doncaster city centre and told her she owed them for work done on her house.
The pair went up to the woman in the Market Place earlier this month and reportedly told her that she owed them for work that had been done to her roof that morning while she was out.
The man and woman took the woman to a cash machine and reportedly made her withdraw £150 before fleeing with the cash.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received reports on 1 October for fraud in Doncaster Market Place.
Most Popular
“It is believed that an 84 year-old woman was approached by an unknown man and woman who claimed she owed them money.
“The victim withdrew money from a cash machine, handed it to the suspects who then left the scene.
“The investigation has been referred for Action Fraud for enquiries to continue.”