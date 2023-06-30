8 notorious female criminals jailed over shocking and heinous South Yorkshire crimes
As a 28-year-old woman begins an 18-year sentence for a pair of shocking Sheffield attacks, here are the details of some of the county’s most notorious female criminals.
During a sentencing hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday June 27, 2023, Cyrus Scarborough received an 18-year sentence, with 13 years to be served in custody and five years on extended licence, for two unprovoked attacks.
The court heard how South Yorkshire Police were called to London Road at around 3am on Sunday, April 24, after reports that a man had been attacked in a pub.
The jury was told Scarborough, formerly of Raynville Road, Leeds, had launched an unprovoked attack on her victim, pushing him to the floor, whilst shouting 'I'm going to kill you'. Scarborough sat on top of her victim, before pushing her fingers into the victim's eyes, causing the man, aged in his 50s, to permanently lose his sight in one eye.
Just two days later on Tuesday, April 26, Scarborough was at a friend’s house when she attacked another man.
She attacked him with a knife, stabbing him three times in his chest, neck and head and also breaking a glass bottle on the back of his head. The victim, a man in his 30s, sustained serious cuts, but went on to make a full recovery.
In recent years, Sheffield Crown Court has brought a number of notorious female criminals to justice for heinous crimes including murder, Section 18 assault, unlawful wounding and facilitating child abuse.
Most of the defendants included on this list are currently serving time in prison at His Majesty’s Pleasure.
The defendants pictured have all been jailed at Sheffield Crown Court over heinous crimes committed in South Yorkshire Photo: SYP/3rd party
Sheffield was left in a state of shock and utter disbelief after learning that Tristan, aged 13, and 14-year-old Blake Barrass had been murdered at a house in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen on May 24, 2019.
The case took another devastating turn when their parents, Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin, were subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, murdering the two boys.
In November 2019, Barrass and Machin, who are half brother and sister, were jailed for life and each ordered to serve a minimum of 35 years behind bars for murdering Blake and Tristan, and attempting to murder their other four children.
Their sentences were among the longest ever handed down in Sheffield.
The court was told how the incestuous couple hatched the plan to kill their six children, after becoming fearful of the consequences of their romantic relationship being exposed.
Prosecutor Kama Melly QC said at the time: “It is the Crown’s case that although the defendants were motivated to prevent the loss of their children to the care of the local authority, this was combined with their fear of the local authorities becoming aware of their unnatural relationship.” Photo: SYP
4. Alison Moss: 29 years behind bars for brutal murder of defenceless man
Craig Wild was murdered on August 25, 2016 by Alison Moss and David Webster, who were in a relationship. The 47-year-old was attacked with a Stanley knife, razor and screwdriver. He was stabbed and kicked to death by the pair and a post mortem examination revealed a total of 117 wounds over his body.
Webster pleaded guilty while Moss denied the offence but was found guilty after a trial.
In March 2017, Moss, then 46 and from Walkley, and David Webster, then 49 and from Hillsborough, were jailed over the horror attack.
Moss, who was given the nickname ‘slasher’ by Mr Wild after she attacked him with a knife on a previous occasion, received a life sentence and was ordered to serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars.
Webster was told he must serve a minimum of 24.
Moss had claimed she had been sat on the settee during the incident, shielding her hands with her face while Webster murdered Mr Wild.
She also claimed she had slipped on blood while trying to escape, and fell onto Mr Wild.
Moss and Webster had been drinking and taking drugs on the day of the murder at Moss’ home on Fox Walk. Mr Wild had called at the property and an argument later broke out, which escalated into horrific violence.
Detective Chief Inspector Dave Stopford, of South Yorkshire Police, said at the time that Webster was a “dangerous man” who had “shown absolutely no remorse for his actions” and had “appeared proud” of his actions.
Moss denied any involvement but the forensic evidence found on shoes and clothing proved that she had participated in the “brutal murder,” the detective said. Photo: SYP