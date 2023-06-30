8 notorious female criminals jailed over shocking and heinous South Yorkshire crimes

4 . Alison Moss: 29 years behind bars for brutal murder of defenceless man

Craig Wild was murdered on August 25, 2016 by Alison Moss and David Webster, who were in a relationship. The 47-year-old was attacked with a Stanley knife, razor and screwdriver. He was stabbed and kicked to death by the pair and a post mortem examination revealed a total of 117 wounds over his body. Webster pleaded guilty while Moss denied the offence but was found guilty after a trial. In March 2017, Moss, then 46 and from Walkley, and David Webster, then 49 and from Hillsborough, were jailed over the horror attack. Moss, who was given the nickname ‘slasher’ by Mr Wild after she attacked him with a knife on a previous occasion, received a life sentence and was ordered to serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars. Webster was told he must serve a minimum of 24. Moss had claimed she had been sat on the settee during the incident, shielding her hands with her face while Webster murdered Mr Wild. She also claimed she had slipped on blood while trying to escape, and fell onto Mr Wild. Moss and Webster had been drinking and taking drugs on the day of the murder at Moss’ home on Fox Walk. Mr Wild had called at the property and an argument later broke out, which escalated into horrific violence. Detective Chief Inspector Dave Stopford, of South Yorkshire Police, said at the time that Webster was a “dangerous man” who had “shown absolutely no remorse for his actions” and had “appeared proud” of his actions. Moss denied any involvement but the forensic evidence found on shoes and clothing proved that she had participated in the “brutal murder,” the detective said. Photo: SYP