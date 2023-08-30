550 arrests in Doncaster in one month as police launch zero tolerance blitz on crime

South Yorkshire Police is detemined to get tough on criminal gangs blighting the city with drugs and violence as part of Operation Fortify – the force’s approach to dealing with serious crime across the county.

A force spokesman said: “With over 550 arrests across the month and several men charged in connection with an ongoing operation to tackle organised crime, July turned out to be a busy and successful month for police in Doncaster.

“From locating cannabis grows to locking up a violent man who brutally attacked his ex-partner, there has been no rest for officers in Doncaster who responded to over 8,400 incidents across the whole of July and arrested 553 people.”

James Maughan, Sean Thompson and Lyanne King are among the criminals jailed in Doncaster in recent months.

Operation Fortify, which is South Yorkshire’s dedicated approach to dealing with serious violent crime and organised crime groups, gathered more momentum with seven Doncaster people charged in relation to reports of burglaries and drug offences.

Peter Coulthread, 44, of Shetland Gardens in Intake, has been charged with burglary, attempted burglary, three counts of vehicle interference and possession of a Class A drug, while Aaron Ashton, 25, of Manor Estate in Toll Bar has been charged with burglary.

Andrew Lowe, 51, of Whitegates Caravan Park in Station Road, Dunscroft, has also been charged with burglary as well as fraud by false representation, and Jesse Sadd, 31, of Marshland Road has been charged with three counts of burglary, ten counts of shoplifting and fraud.

The Operation Fortify team have also been working hard to take drugs off the city’s streets.

Twenty-five-year-old Tom Muscroft of Latin Gardens, 53-year-old Steven Deakin of Thirlmere Gardens and 20-year-old Brandon Jones of Tennyson Road have each been charged with two counts of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

All seven men have been remanded in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Detective Superintendent Eleanor Welsh from the District Command Team said: “It’s been another busy month in Doncaster and our teams have been working hard to dismantle suspected organised crime groups and catch those committing burglaries and robberies.

“We see first-hand just how much misery organised crime groups cause, particularly to vulnerable people, and Operation Fortify is there to send out a clear message that this kind of criminality will not be tolerated.

“We are persistently gathering information and intelligence on these groups so we can target, disrupt and prosecute individuals who continue to participate in and orchestrate these activities in our communities.”

A violent Doncaster man was also jailed in recent weeks for six-and-a-half years for assaulting his ex-partner.

James Maughan, 29, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent after tying up his victim, holding her head under water and trying to strangle her in a frenzied attack lasting several hours.

She suffered multiple serious injuries including a knee fracture and broken ribs, and the efforts of investigating officer PC Larissa Porter in establishing a good relationship with the vulnerable victim and supporting her throughout were recognised by the Crown Prosecution Service.

A Doncaster pair also said hello to a stint behind bars after large amounts of Class A, B and C drugs were found during raids on their homes.

A two-year investigation culminated in Lyanne King, 43, and Sean Thompson, 52, both of Fairfax Road, Intake, being jailed for over 11 years in total.

King was jailed for eight years and four months after admitting seven counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, and possession with intent to supply Class C drugs.

Thompson was jailed for three years and five months after admitting three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a weapon for the discharge of an electrical incapacitant device.

A total of 291 stop searches in July in Doncaster also returned some positive results with 33 per cent resulting in a positive outcome and over 50 cannabis plants were discovered during a warrant in Mexborough.

Anyone concerned about crime in their area is encouraged to reach out to officers by contacting them on 101.