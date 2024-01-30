52-year-old Doncaster man in court after threatening person with offensive weapon
A 52-year-old man has appeared in court after being accused of threatening a person with an offensive weapon.
Wayne Walker of New Street, Mexborough, was arrested and charged with the above offence and one count of racially or religiously aggravated harassment when he appeared before court, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.
He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court yesterday (29 January) and has now been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 26 February.