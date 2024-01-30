51-year-old Doncaster man appears in court charged with sexual assault
A Doncaster man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, witness intimidation and other offences has appeared before the city's Magistrates' Court.
Stephen Lycett, 51, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, Doncaster appeared before the court last Wednesday (24 January) after being charged with sexual assault, witness intimidation, engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour and assault, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.
He has been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 21 February later this year.