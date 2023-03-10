The man was held following an investigation by South Yorkshire Police’s domestic abuse team.

A spokesman said: “In February we received a report that the man had persistently been contacting the complainant, against their wishes.

"The man was arrested in the West Yorkshire area on Wednesday and was then interviewed by our specialist officers.

A man has been held for persistent stalking.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, a charge of stalking involving serious alarm and distress was authorised.

“The man was remanded to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on Thursday.”

“We are committed to tackling domestic violence in Doncaster, and encourage the use of Clare’s Law a domestic violence disclosure scheme.

"This involves the right to ask the police if your partner or a third party you are concerned about has a previous background history of violence.”