43-year-old man appears in Doncaster court on sex assault and strangling charges
A 43-year-old man has appeared in court charged with assault, strangulation and sexual assault following alleged offences in Doncaster.
Marc Lowe, who is from the Oldham area, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 29 January, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.
He has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 26 February.
Anyone wanting to report crime in Doncaster or across South Yorkshire can contact police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.