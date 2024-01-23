News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

29-year-old Doncaster man appears in court on stalking charges

A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with stalking, South Yorkshire Police has said – and will be next in the dock later this year.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 12:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

29-year-old Alex Morgan, of Tutbury Gardens, Cantley, was arrested by South Yorkshire Police officers and charged with the offence on 16 January, the force announced in a brief statement.

He then appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court a day later (17 January) and has since been released on bail to next appear before the same court on 6 March.