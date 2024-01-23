29-year-old Doncaster man appears in court on stalking charges
A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with stalking, South Yorkshire Police has said – and will be next in the dock later this year.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
29-year-old Alex Morgan, of Tutbury Gardens, Cantley, was arrested by South Yorkshire Police officers and charged with the offence on 16 January, the force announced in a brief statement.
He then appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court a day later (17 January) and has since been released on bail to next appear before the same court on 6 March.