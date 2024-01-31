25 drivers caught breaking 20mph limit by Doncaster police in speeding clampdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police officers in the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team district conducted a number of operations as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week.

On Tuesday, proactive vehicle and foot patrols were carried out across the area in Armthorpe, Barnby Dun, Edenthorpe, Hatfield, Kirk Sandall, Stainforth, Thorne and Moorends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A speeding operation monitored 115 vehicles on Church Road, Barnby Dun, with 25 of them caught driving above the 20mph speed limit.

Doncaster Police have been carrying out a number of operations and activities across the city.

Advisory letters will be sent to those who broke the speed limit put in place for people's safety, a police spokesman said.

Officers also attended West Road Primary and Marshland Road Primary in Stainforth to deliver a 'mini police session', followed by patrols at the end of the day at both schools.

And police also visited Southfield Primary School in Armthorpe and spoke with children in Key Stage One about those that help others in the community, with a drop-in session at Stainforth Library also held to give vital crime prevention advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three youths were all issued with Acceptable Behaviour Contracts (ABC) due to their persistent antisocial behaviour in their community.

A spokesman said: “We will be posting more about our activities during this week of action on our channels and website so keep your eyes peeled for further updates.”