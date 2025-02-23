The psychological harm caused to the survivors of these crimes is immeasurable; and in many cases, has had a profound and devastating impact on their lives.
While no prison sentence can, in any way, take their trauma away, the substantial number of years handed down to the criminals pictured here means their involvement in the criminal justice system has resulted in dangerous offenders being taken off the streets for a significant period of time.
Some of the defendants admitted their crimes, while others were found guilty following a jury trial.
The longest sentence handed down to the sex offenders on this list was given to Arshid Hussain, the ringleader of an evil Rotherham child abuse gang who stole the childhoods of vulnerable girls. He was jailed for 35 years.
Two of the despicable criminals received life sentences, meaning that should they ever be released from custody, they will be monitored by the authorities until the day they die.
*Sheffield Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre works to support recovery from the emotional and psychological distress caused by trauma from rape, sexual violence or sexual abuse/exploitation whenever it happened in a persons’ life.
Anyone wishing to access their information and support line should call: 07517 100 757. You can also call their office line on: 0114 2412766 or email them at: [email protected]
1. Longest sex offence sentences ever handed down at Sheffield Crown Court
Top row, left to right: Graeme Reed; Sam Chetty; Hanzel Scott; Arshid, Basharat and Bannaras Hussain. Second row, left to right: Paul Comrie; Paul Eames; John Lohan; Neil King; David Saynor and Tony ChapmanThird row, left to right: Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar; Nabeel Kurshid; Iqlak Yousaf; Aftab Hussain; Abid Saddiq and Mohammed Siyab. Bottom row, left to right: Ricky Bellion; Joshua The High Priest; Luke Scott; Lee Grant; Leo Del Pellegrino and James Lloyd
| Adobe/SYP
2. Graeme Reed: Child rapist jailed for 19 yearsafter being found guilty of sex attacks
`South Yorkshire Police have commended the "immense bravery" of a young child, after a Rotherham man was jailed for rape. Graeme Reed, aged 37, of Maltby, Rotherham, was found guilty of two counts of the rape of a child under 13-years-old during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, July 13, 2023. His conviction came after a three-day trial and six hours of jury deliberations. PC Ethan Knight, who investigated Reed's crimes, said: “It is difficult to put into words the level of trauma and suffering Reed’s young victim has experienced. It is simply unimaginable. The judge sentenced Reed to 19 years in prison, plus an additional year on licence. He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and given a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order. | SYP
3. Sam Chetty: 25-year sentence for 'manipulative and predatory' paedophile
A ‘manipulative and predatory’ Sheffield paedophile sexually abused a boy who was just six-years-old when it began, after befriending his mother on social media and disarming those around his young victim through a grooming campaign. Callous Sam Chetty remained silent as he was sent to prison during an emotionally-charged Sheffield Crown Court hearing on November 9, 2023. Judge Rachael Harrison told Chetty: “This was a campaign of rape and sexual abuse for a period of more than a year, on a boy who was aged six and seven.” The court was told how Chetty, aged 30 at the time of his sentencing hearing, befriended the mother of the boy he abused on social media, and soon became friends with other family members. Judge Harrison detailed how Chetty became a family friend who was entrusted to babysit the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and began taking him to ‘entertainment venues’. “You spent money on [the boy] and his family,” Judge Harrison said. She added: “I’m satisfied this was grooming behaviour against [the boy], both in terms of giving him attention and spending money on him. I’m satisfied you deliberately isolated him, taking him to different locations, including your flat.” Judge Harrison jailed Chetty for 21 years, and said she considered it ‘necessary’ to impose an extended sentence of four years due to the risk of danger he poses to the public, bringing his total sentence to 25 years. She told Chetty he will be required to serve two-thirds of his sentence behind bars, and will also be required to register as a sex offender. | SYP
4. Hanzel Scott: Savage rapist jailed for 24 years
“You are a selfish bully who takes what he wants, by force if necessary,” a judge told a South Yorkshire kingpin who was on bail for charges arising out of his multi-million pound drug empire when he savagely raped two teenage girls. Drugs empire The ill-gotten gains from Hanzel Scott’s ‘extraordinary’ and ‘sophisticated’ criminal enterprise, through which he flooded the streets of South Yorkshire with kilograms of cocaine, led to him living the lifestyle of a millionaire, Sheffield Crown Court heard. A conservative estimate of the amount Scott, aged 42, generated through the sale of Class A drugs between January 2018 and June 2020 is believed to have been in excess of £292,000. Judge Graham Reeds told a hearing held on November 6, 2024 that police believe the true amount Scott raked in is likely to be ‘much more’. Following his arrest, Scott was subsequently released on bail, and it was after Scott was released back into the community that he attacked, degraded and raped, two teenage girls, in separate, shocking incidents. Neither of the girls can be named for legal reasons. Scott was in his 40s at the time of both attacks, the court heard. Scott - who winked and gave a thumbs up as his sentence was being passed down - prolonged, exacerbated and compounded the girls’ ordeals by denying the offences, and forcing them to give evidence during a trial at the same court, following which jurors convicted him of a total of seven sex offences, including five counts of rape. The remorseless sex offender even had the audacity to smirk and shake his head while the girls’ statements were being read to the court during today’s sentencing hearing. Jailing Scott for 24 years, Judge Reeds told him: “During the trial, I formed a clear view of you, as a selfish bully who takes what he wants, by force if necessary.” Scott, of Sovereign Court, Doncaster, was also told he must remain on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely. | SYP