22-year-old man arrested after police find 400 cannabis plants at Doncaster house
A 22-year-old man has been arrested after police found more than 400 cannabis plants at a Doncaster house.
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team made the discovery during a raid in a house in Scawthorpe.
A spokesman said: “Officers discovered over 400 cannabis plants being cultivated within three rooms of a detached property.
“One male aged 22 was located inside and has been arrested and charged to court for production of cannabis.
“Please continue to report suspicious activity via 101 or online reporting.”