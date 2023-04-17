16-year-old held with Kinder Surprise drugs stash after Doncaster police chase

A spokesman for Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team said that officers from its Mexborough unit had detained the teenager on Saturday.

A brief statement said: “Officers from the Mexborough Neighbourhood Policing Team were involved in a short foot chase on Doncaster Road, Mexborough which resulted in a 16 year old male being detained and searched.

"He was found to be in possession of cash and what is believed to be Class A drugs.

Police found the teen with drugs stashed inside a Kinder Surprise capsule.

"He was arrested and taken from the streets. The investigation is ongoing.”

Police released a photo of the haul which showed drugs stashed inside a yellow plastic caspule, as well as inside a box of Tic Tac sweets.

