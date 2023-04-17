News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago This Morning’s Holly Willoughby out of action due to illness
18 minutes ago RSPCA call for investigation into Grand National horse deaths
1 hour ago Tributes paid to delivery driver killed by his own ‘stolen’ van
1 hour ago Royal College of Nursing warns of more strikes
2 hours ago Met Office predicts possible 20C ‘heatwave’ to hit parts of UK
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady to be surrounded by the animals he loved for funeral

16-year-old held with Kinder Surprise drugs stash after Doncaster police chase

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after police found a stash of Class A drugs inside a Kinder Surprise toy following a chase.

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST

A spokesman for Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team said that officers from its Mexborough unit had detained the teenager on Saturday.

A brief statement said: “Officers from the Mexborough Neighbourhood Policing Team were involved in a short foot chase on Doncaster Road, Mexborough which resulted in a 16 year old male being detained and searched.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He was found to be in possession of cash and what is believed to be Class A drugs.

Police found the teen with drugs stashed inside a Kinder Surprise capsule.Police found the teen with drugs stashed inside a Kinder Surprise capsule.
Police found the teen with drugs stashed inside a Kinder Surprise capsule.
Most Popular

"He was arrested and taken from the streets. The investigation is ongoing.”

Police released a photo of the haul which showed drugs stashed inside a yellow plastic caspule, as well as inside a box of Tic Tac sweets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The capsules are normally hidden inside Kinder chocolate eggs and usually contain small plastic toys for children.