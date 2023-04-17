16-year-old held with Kinder Surprise drugs stash after Doncaster police chase
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after police found a stash of Class A drugs inside a Kinder Surprise toy following a chase.
A spokesman for Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team said that officers from its Mexborough unit had detained the teenager on Saturday.
A brief statement said: “Officers from the Mexborough Neighbourhood Policing Team were involved in a short foot chase on Doncaster Road, Mexborough which resulted in a 16 year old male being detained and searched.
"He was found to be in possession of cash and what is believed to be Class A drugs.
"He was arrested and taken from the streets. The investigation is ongoing.”
Police released a photo of the haul which showed drugs stashed inside a yellow plastic caspule, as well as inside a box of Tic Tac sweets.
The capsules are normally hidden inside Kinder chocolate eggs and usually contain small plastic toys for children.