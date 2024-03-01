16-year-old held after attempted break in at bike store and Doncaster chase
Officers seized the teenager near to the B&Q store at Lakeside following a chase which saw a gang of riders racing the wrong way down White Rose Way.
The drama unfolded as officers from South Yorkshire Police’s motorcycle and rural crime team were focusing on a recent spate of thefts of motorcycles from the Lakeside and iPort areas.
A spokesman said: “Just as we had left and were passing back through Maltby a 999, came in for scooters with multiple males, wearing balaclavas, trying to break into the motorcycle storage.
“A quick blast up the motorway and we dropped on them at B&Q after they had given up and ridden off.
“Two scooters went contraflow into traffic up White Rose Way, putting everyone in danger. We didn't follow due to the risk to the public.
“One straggler went into the B&Q car park and ditched the bike doing a “run Forrest run” over a fence and onto the Trans Pennine Trail where another of our bikes was waiting.
“Male (16) detained for theft, taking without consent, attempted theft, dangerous driving and other driving offences.”
The scooter recovered was confirmed stolen from Doncaster on February 26.
Enquiries are ongoing.
You can report nuisance bikers to Doncaster police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Altenatively, you can report to independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information anonymously.