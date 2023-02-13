News you can trust since 1925
15 vehicles caught speeding in 45 minutes in clampdown by Doncaster police

Doncaster East NPT officers along with members of the community undertook a community speed watch operation on Saturday.

By Stephanie Bateman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 11:39am

Between 3pm and 3.45pm they stood on Station Road using the speed monitoring equipment.

Unbelievably in just 45 minutes they recorded 15 vehicles breaking the 30mph speed limit. The highest speed recorded was 40mph, a full 10mph of the limit.

The 15 drivers will now be contacted by the Safety Camera partnership.

The speed watch caught 15 motorists
A spokesman said: “Big thank you to the community members who helped out with this work.”

On January 13, officers saw a Nissan X Trail travelling at speed through Dunscroft. They caught up to the vehicle and requested it to stop. On speaking with the driver it was clear he had been drinking alcohol, so a breath sample was requested.

The driver failed and was subsequently arrested, it was also established this was not the first time for drink driving.

The driver attended court and been disqualified from driving for 36 months.