15 people treated at Doncaster metal detectors' event after 'eating something containing cannabis'
Further details have emerged about the huge emergency services response after a number of people fell ill after 'eating something containing cannabis' at a metal detectors' event.
A total of 15 patients were treated by paramedics at the scene, 13 of which were taken to hospital for further treatment.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said there was a huge emergency services response after they responded to reports of a 'number of people feeling unwell at a national metal detecting
event' in High Melton.
A spokesperson said eight ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, two doctors, two clinical supervisors and the ambulance trust’s hazardous area response team were dispatched to the scene on Saturday at about 6.30pm.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
South Yorkshire Police confirmed yesterday that they are investigating after 'a group of people fell ill as a result of eating something reportedly containing cannabis.'
The force a 48-year-old woman from County Durham has been arrested in connection with the incident and currently remains in police custody today where she will be spoken to by detectives.
Everyone taken to hospital has since been discharged.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 835 of 24 August 2019.