15 arrested in Doncaster police blitz on organised crime and drugs

Fifteen people have been arrested in a police blitz on organised crime and drugs in Doncaster.

The latest Operation Duxford crackdown also saw multiple warrants executed and the seizure of a significant amount of harmful drugs.

Officers from across the force joined up with partner agencies for a targeted day of action to tackle organised crime groups and associated criminality, including the supply of illegal substances in Doncaster.

The day was run by Operation Fortify – a dedicated team of officers and detectives responsible for tackling serious and organised crime.

Following a briefing at Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium, teams were deployed to various areas of Doncaster to execute drug warrants and carry out enforcement and engagement activities.

This led to the seizure of over 200 cannabis plants from multiple addresses in the city.

Fifteen people were arrested for a range of offences, including possession with intent to supply controlled drugs, failing to appear in court in relation to suspected drug-related offences and driving while unfit through drugs.

A man and a woman were found in possession of suspected cocaine following a raid on a property, with another man arrested after being stopped and searched whilst in possession of over 60 wraps of Class A drugs.

In another property that was searched by officers, they found a wanted man hiding under a bed in a desperate attempt to evade justice. After initially giving a false name to officers, he was soon identified, arrested and brought into custody.

