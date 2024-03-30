13-year-old illegal biker carrying cannabis held by police after Doncaster chase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from South Yorkshire Police Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team revealed details of the operation.

A spokesman said: “Just before lunch, we spotted two ‘peds’ (mopeds) on the pipe up Windmill Balk Lane towards Great North Road in Woodlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Both peds pinned it on seeing us, and a split-second decision was made to follow bike one.

Police seized cannabis from an illegal biker in Doncaster.

“After a short pursuit, the bike stopped, and the rider detained. Unbelievablely only 13 years old.

“The Honda PCX was hot wired and was bearing a plate from an HGV.

“The rider was in possession of cannabis. Bike seized and rider processed for handling stolen goods, fraud, drugs and driving offences.”