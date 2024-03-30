13-year-old illegal biker carrying cannabis held by police after Doncaster chase
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from South Yorkshire Police Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team revealed details of the operation.
A spokesman said: “Just before lunch, we spotted two ‘peds’ (mopeds) on the pipe up Windmill Balk Lane towards Great North Road in Woodlands.
“Both peds pinned it on seeing us, and a split-second decision was made to follow bike one.
“After a short pursuit, the bike stopped, and the rider detained. Unbelievablely only 13 years old.
“The Honda PCX was hot wired and was bearing a plate from an HGV.
“The rider was in possession of cannabis. Bike seized and rider processed for handling stolen goods, fraud, drugs and driving offences.”
To report nuisance and off road bikers in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, call police on 101, 999 in an emergency or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.