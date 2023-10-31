13-year-old biker held after trying to outrun police in Doncaster chase

A teenage nuisance biker was held by police after a “full-on” pursuit across Doncaster, officers have said.

The 13-year-old was caught after trying to give police the slip.

A force spokesman said: “We spotted the rider trying door handles of cars in Doncaster.

"Bit of cat and mouse around the city and then out into the sticks for a full on pursuit.

"After several red lights, he gave up the chase.