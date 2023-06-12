News you can trust since 1925
12-year-old nuisance biker held by Doncaster police as vehicle set to be crushed

A 12-year-old nuisance biker is set to have his vehicle crushed after being detained by police in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:19 BST

The youngster is also set to be referred to social services after being held by officers in Hexthorpe over the weekend.

A spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We've been patrolling in Hexthorpe and received reports of a child causing a nuisance on an off road bike.

"After a quick game of hide and seek we caught up with him on Laughton Road.

Police held a 12-year-old nuisance biker in Hexthorpe.Police held a 12-year-old nuisance biker in Hexthorpe.
"The bike has now been seized and will be crushed.

"The 12-year-old rider, who had no helmet, to match the no licence and no insurance, was taken home and his parents spoken to.

"Due to his age a safeguarding referral has been made to social services.”

Anyone wanting to report crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster can contact police on 101 or alternatively report to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.