12-year-old nuisance biker held by Doncaster police as vehicle set to be crushed
The youngster is also set to be referred to social services after being held by officers in Hexthorpe over the weekend.
A spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We've been patrolling in Hexthorpe and received reports of a child causing a nuisance on an off road bike.
"After a quick game of hide and seek we caught up with him on Laughton Road.
"The bike has now been seized and will be crushed.
"The 12-year-old rider, who had no helmet, to match the no licence and no insurance, was taken home and his parents spoken to.
"Due to his age a safeguarding referral has been made to social services.”
Anyone wanting to report crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster can contact police on 101 or alternatively report to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.