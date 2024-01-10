12 arrests and police bust cannabis factory in Doncaster crime blitz
Twelve arrests have been so far as Operation Duxford targets criminals in Doncaster city centre.
The crime-fighting operation to crack down on retail crime, drug offences and antisocial behaviour in Doncaster has resulted in multiple arrests.
A drugs warrant executed at a property led to the discovery of 75 cannabis plants worth an estimated street value of £75,000.
A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on production of cannabis and has been taken into police custody.
Six people have been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, with further arrests for failing to appear at court, recall to prison, theft and criminal damage.
Inspector Lisa Bird, of Doncaster Central NPT, who led Operation Duxford. She said: “We will not tolerate crime in our city centre and the operation has seen us tackle the issues reported to us by concerned members of the public.
"We are here for you and today’s wide range of activities sends out a clear message to criminals that they will not prosper. We want them to know that we are onto them, and we will not allow them to tarnish the reputation of our city centre.”
To report crime and anti social behaviour in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, you can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
You can also contact UK charity CrimeStoppers to report crime anonymously on 0800 555 111.