A crime-fighting operation to crack down on retail crime, drug offences and antisocial behaviour in Doncaster has resulted in multiple arrests.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twelve arrests have been so far as Operation Duxford targets criminals in Doncaster city centre.

The crime-fighting operation to crack down on retail crime, drug offences and antisocial behaviour in Doncaster has resulted in multiple arrests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A drugs warrant executed at a property led to the discovery of 75 cannabis plants worth an estimated street value of £75,000.

This is the moment police smashed their way into a Doncaster cannabis factory.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on production of cannabis and has been taken into police custody.

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, with further arrests for failing to appear at court, recall to prison, theft and criminal damage.

Inspector Lisa Bird, of Doncaster Central NPT, who led Operation Duxford. She said: “We will not tolerate crime in our city centre and the operation has seen us tackle the issues reported to us by concerned members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are here for you and today’s wide range of activities sends out a clear message to criminals that they will not prosper. We want them to know that we are onto them, and we will not allow them to tarnish the reputation of our city centre.”

To report crime and anti social behaviour in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, you can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.