Here, we have summarised the facts of cases relating to 11 South Yorkshire defendants whose offending was so serious that the judges presiding over their cases felt they had no option but to jail them.
They have been taken off the county’s streets, with custodial sentences ranging from six months to 21 years being passed.
1. Paul Comrie: Jailed for 19 years
Paul Comrie, 50, of Smelter Wood Crescent, Woodhouse, was found guilty of historic sexual abuse of two children. Comrie, who was called a "predator" by the judge, denied any wrongdoing, but following a trial at SCC in January and February this year, he was found guilty of multiple child sex offences including rape; rape of a child under the age of 13; assault by penetration; attempted rape; and sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. Recorder MacDonald also praised the victims’ bravery and the ‘steadfast’ strength they displayed when they gave evidence in court.
2. Mohammed Nasser: Jailed for 19 years
Mohammed Nasser, 30, of Remount Road, at Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, was jailed for 19 years for a terrifying rape where he climbed into his victim's flat via her balcony before holding her at knifepoint and abusing her during two horrific episodes. Following the attacks, Mr Stables said Naseer took the bedding in bin bags and told her he was coming back and not to tell anyone after the three-to-four-hour ordeal. Judge Jeremy Richardson QC labelled the case "one of the worst I have come across".
3. Nutel-Virgil Papadache: Jailed for four years
Nutel-Virgil Papadache, aged 41, of Brunswick Road, Sheffield, was jailed for four years for his role in a conspiracy to kidnap a teenager from foster care in Berkshire in 2020. The kidnapped child rape victim was tracked down to a secret hideaway in Sheffield after a major police investigation. Papadache was jailed alongside several members of his gang, most notable a 59-year-old man from Slough who was locked up for 24 years for five counts of rape.
4. NIgel Robertson: Jailed for 54 months
Nigel Robertson, aged 40, of Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, Doncaster, was jailed for 54 months for a campaign of abuse against his own mother, who he at time throttled with a 'sleeper chokehold' until she passed out before cruelly asking if she 'enjoyed her sleep' when she regained consciousness. He is now subject to an indefinite restraining order to protect the woman.
