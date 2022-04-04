11 criminals who were locked up in March 2022 after sentencing hearings at Sheffield Crown Court

Here, we have summarised the facts of cases relating to 11 South Yorkshire defendants whose offending was so serious that the judges presiding over their cases felt they had no option but to jail them.
They have been taken off the county’s streets, with custodial sentences ranging from 10 months to six years being passed.
In 1925, Lord Hewart, the then Lord Chief Justice of England said: “Justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done.”
1. Dale James Hutchinson: Jailed for six years, nine months
Doncaster Crown Court heard on March 17 how Dale James Hutchinson, aged 32, of Streetfield Crescent, Mosborough, Sheffield, approached the taxi-driver near his address and pulled out a knife and following a struggle he took the taxi and was involved in several collisions.
David Bradshaw, prosecuting, said Hutchinson had pulled out a large kitchen knife and demanded to know where the money was but the complainant resisted and was slashed across his wrist as he was dragged out and the defendant fled in the vehicle.
Recorder Megan Rhys sentenced Hutchinson to six years and nine months of custody and disqualified him from driving for 59 months allowing for the time the defendant is expected to spend in custody.
2. Kai Smith: Sentenced to six years in a young offenders' institute
Kai Smith, aged 19, was sentenced on Tuesday, March 29, for his involvement in a double-shooting that was carried out in the Manor area of Sheffield on January 6 last year.
Smith’s co-accused, Connor Hadi, 27, formerly of Toll Bar Avenue, Gleadless, Sheffield, and Bradley Jenkins, 30, formerly of Waverley View, Rotherham, were jailed for 27 years each in September last year, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in which jurors found the pair guilty of attempted murder and firearms offences.
Judge Peter Kelson QC sentenced Smith to six years in a young offenders’ institute for his involvement, after he pleaded guilty to pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, bringing the trio’s jail time to a combined total of 60 years.
3. Tony Cain: Jailed for 20 months
Tony Cain, 20, of Emerson Crescent, Parson Cross was jailed during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on March 4, 2022 for wounding, relating to his involvement in a stabbing in November 2019 that left the victim with stab wounds to his bottom. He pleaded guilty to the offence at an earlier hearing. Cain's co-accused Leon Moore and Lee South were sentenced for their roles in the attack, after both defendants admitting to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, with Moore, 21, of Haunchwood Road, Nuneaton and South, 22, of Scraith Wood Drive, Shirecliffe both sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered them to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
The sentences were passed by Recorder Ian Mullarkey who described the assault as ‘prolonged’ and said it had a ‘degree of pre-meditation’ to it.
4. Jake Proverbs: Jailed for five years
Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 3 how Jake Proverbs, aged 21, of Wainwright Crescent, near Richmond, Sheffield, claimed he had consensual sex with the girl in a park and that he had believed she was aged 17.
Nicola Quinney, prosecuting, said Proverbs told police the sexual contact had been consensual after he had met the youngster in a park and he had believed she was 17 years old but the court heard consent concerning such offences against youngsters is not an issue.
Proverbs, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to rape of a child aged under 13 after the incident on May 19, 2019.
He also admitted dangerous driving from April 1, 2021, after he sparked a police pursuit while riding a motorcycle in the Manor area of Sheffield.
Recorder Andrew Smith MBE sentenced Proverbs to five years of imprisonment including four years of custody with a one-year custodial extension on licence due to the nature of the offending.
The defendant was placed indefinitely on the Sex Offenders Register and made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the same period.
Proverbs was also banned from driving for 30 months.
