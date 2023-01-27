100 arrests in a week as Doncaster police tackle drugs, robbery and theft across city

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said 99 arrests have been since Monday following a week of action.

A 38-year-old Balby man was arrested on warrant after failing to appear at court for an offence of production of cannabis, which occurred in West Yorkshire.

A 31-year-old man from Balby has been arrested and charged with an offence of robbery in relation to an incident which was reported on 8 January. He has been remanded to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court.

Cannabis plants have been seized in raids across Doncaster.

A 47-year-old man was arrested in the city centre on suspicion of theft, he was also wanted on a recall to prison. He has been charged with two offences and will appear at Doncaster Magistrates court before being returned to prison.

On Thursday, a 46-year-old woman from the Wheatley area was arrested on Waterdale after being seen by PCSOs and then tracked by CCTV. She was wanted having previously failed to attend court in relation to a charge of theft.

Police have also recovered various vehicles in the central area, which will be reunited with their rightful owners.

A mini digger and dump truck were recovered the Clay Lane area. A Seat was recovered from Balby after being found on false plates, as was a Ford van from Wheatley.

The team, working with Immigration Enforcement also executed a series of warrants.

153 cannabis plants were seized from a house on Apley Road, Hyde Park and a further 66 were seized from a house on Essex Avenue. Enquiries are continuing into these offences.

A man from Woodfield Way in Balby has been reported to court for an offence of possession of controlled drugs after being found in possession of cannabis.

Finally, officers have conducted road safety patrols and speeding operations around some of the city’s primary schools and visited classes to speak to children about road safety.