Video: Sickening moment Doncaster yob tried to block asylum seekers in burning hotel

This was the sickening moment a Doncaster thug deliberately blocked police and residents in a burning building during shocking scenes of violence at a hotel housing asylum seekers.

27-year-old Thomas Birley has been sentenced after his involvement in the mass violent disorder at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers on August 4.

Birley was filmed throughout the day displaying what police described as “disgusting examples of violence, anger and abuse towards officers,” including threatening officers with a police baton.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Body worn video showed Birley throw a bin and rocks at officers who were stood protecting some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Video caught yob Thomas Birley attacking the hotel and helping attempts to set it on fire.

Later, Birley was filmed deliberately blocking an entrance to the hotel, which was previously set alight, with a sheet of wood and a large bin.

Swift investigation work was completed, and Birley, of Rowms Lane, Mexborough, was arrested by officers for his involvement in the day which saw more than 60 officers injured.

Despite Birley clearly showing no remorse for his actions and answering 'no comment' in his interview, he pleaded guilty to violent disorder, arson with intent to endanger life and possession of an offensive weapon at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on 21 August 2024.

Today, he has been sentenced at the same court to an extended sentence totalling 14 years, with nine years behind bars.

Detective Chief Investigator Andrew Knowles, Senior Investigating Officer, said: "This sentence shows that the behaviour that we witnessed on that Sunday will not be tolerated or accepted here in South Yorkshire.

"Birley clearly had the intent to cause harm and damage, and cared nothing for the families, staff and police officers in the hotel.

"I hope this sends a loud and clear message that if you were involved, we are coming for you and you will be put before the courts.

"This sentence does not reverse the physical and psychological damage of that day, but I know it will be welcomed by the hotel workers, residents who were in the hotel, and the officers that were working that day."

During his sentencing, His Honour Judge Richardson referred to this case as 'one of the worst cases of arson with intent to endanger life that has come before the courts in its time', describing Birley's conduct as '[passing] a dark and ugly shadow across the public of Rotherham and South Yorkshire.'

Birley has been sentenced to an extended sentence of 14 years, with nine years in prison for arson with intent to endanger life, two years and eight months for violent disorder and 12 months for possession of an offensive weapon.