Video: Prolific shoplifter who targeted One Stop shops in Doncaster is arrested

This is the moment police arrested a wanted shoplifter who targeted One Stop shops in Doncaster – and who has been remanded after pleading guilty to 19 counts of theft.

A thorough investigation by South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster retail crime team combined with tenacious work by the force’s Integrated Offender Management team led to the arrest of wanted Jack Allchurch.

Allchurch, 30, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, raided One Stop stores in Balby stealing over £1,300 worth of items.

On Friday (10 October), two officers were directed by the retail crime team to conduct a series of enquiries in relation to Allchurch, leading to the discovery of his whereabouts and his arrest in Littlemoor Lane.

After being taken into custody and interviewed, Allchurch was charged with 19 counts of theft.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday (11 October) and has been remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing at the same court on 30 October.

PC Louise Green said: "We work incredibly closely with businesses in Doncaster to identify and arrest prolific offenders.

"In this instance, we worked closely with One Stop who documented and evidenced all Allchurch's thefts from their stores, which meant he had no choice but to plead guilty to his crimes.

"Allchurch repeatedly targeted the same stores and the same business, no doubt creating a distressful situation for retail workers who don't deserve to deal with this kind of criminality in the workplace.

"We will continue to target those involved in retail crime in order to protect local businesses and communities and ensure those who cause the most harm are brought before the courts.”