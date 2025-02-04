Video: Newly-qualified "show-off" Doncaster driver jailed after high speed crash

This is the moment a newly-qualified Doncaster driver showing off to his friends crashed his car at high speed, leaving his fiancé severely injured and needing surgery.

John Broadway, 20, crashed his Land Rover while trying to keep up with his friend's Volkswagen Golf in August 2022, just one year after he got his licence.

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the then 18-year-old smashing his brand new luxury vehicle through metal railings, across a footpath and into a wall at Hardwicke Roundabout, just outside Carlisle city centre.

His now-fiancé, then 18, was sitting in the car's front passenger seat but was not wearing a seatbelt. Her injuries were so severe she was left needing two rounds of surgery after she suffered two serious fractures to her pelvic area.

Doncaster driver John Broadway has been jailed following the high speed crash in Carlisle. (Photo: Cumbria Police).

In addition to being jailed for ten months, the dangerous driver has been banned from taking the wheel for two years and must take an extended retest.

Carlisle Crown Court heard how Broadway of Bawtry Road, Hatfield Woodhouse had lost control of his car while driving on the A7 towards a roundabout at a 'grossly excessive' speed at around 8pm on August 28, 2022.

Broadway, who runs his own roofing business, passed his driving test in July 2021 and bought the Land Rover the following year.

Sentencing Broadway to jail, Judge Nicholas Barker said: “This wasn't a miscalculation; it was straightforward driving at speed, dangerously, a decision by you borne out of immaturity, stupidity, and a desire to show off. Young people must understand that if they drive the way you did that day, they will lose their liberty.”