Two more Doncaster men jailed for violence at asylum seeker hotel riot
More than 60 police officers were injured when a mob tried to set fire to the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Wath on August 4 with 200 people inside, with officers kicked, punched and pelted with missiles during shocking scenes of disorder.
Former professional boxer Luke Crowcroft and Ben Beardsley, both from Doncaster are the latest to be jailed.
Crowcroft, 30, of Danesway, Scawthorpe, was filmed on CCTV rocking a police dog van, leaving the officers inside fearing it would be tipped over.
He pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier court appearance and was jailed for two years and six months.
Ben Beardsley, 38, of Hall Gate, Mexborough, also pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder after being filmed throwing concrete at police while wearing a Guy Fawkes mask.
The father-of-two was jailed for two years and eight months.