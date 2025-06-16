Two more Doncaster men due in court over asylum seeker hotel riot

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2025, 15:57 BST
Two more Doncaster men are due to appear in court charged in connection with a riot at a South Yorkshire hotel housing asylum seekers last summer.

Following the disorder experienced on 4 August at the Manvers Holiday Inn, 113 people in total have now been charged.

Most Popular

94 of these 113 have been sentenced for over a combined total of 229 years in prison.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scott McGuire, aged 34, of Schofield Street, Doncaster, has been charged with violent disorder and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 4 July.

Two more people are due in court over a riot at a hotel housing asylum seekers.placeholder image
Two more people are due in court over a riot at a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Joseph Taylor, 23, of Albert Road, Doncaster, is also charged with violent disorder and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 30 June.

More than 200 asylum seekers took shelter upstairs and staff barricaded themselves into the kitchen as violence erupted outside the hotel near Wath.

More than 60 police officers were injured as a mob attempted to set the building on fire, with officers pelted with bricks, bottles, fence posts and fireworks as violence escalated.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth YorkshireWath
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice