Two more Doncaster men due in court over asylum seeker hotel riot

Two more Doncaster men are due to appear in court charged in connection with a riot at a South Yorkshire hotel housing asylum seekers last summer.

Following the disorder experienced on 4 August at the Manvers Holiday Inn, 113 people in total have now been charged.

94 of these 113 have been sentenced for over a combined total of 229 years in prison.

Scott McGuire, aged 34, of Schofield Street, Doncaster, has been charged with violent disorder and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 4 July.

Joseph Taylor, 23, of Albert Road, Doncaster, is also charged with violent disorder and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 30 June.

More than 200 asylum seekers took shelter upstairs and staff barricaded themselves into the kitchen as violence erupted outside the hotel near Wath.

More than 60 police officers were injured as a mob attempted to set the building on fire, with officers pelted with bricks, bottles, fence posts and fireworks as violence escalated.