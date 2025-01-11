Two in court over Doncaster hit and run which killed mum of three
30-year-old Keita Mullen was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision in Bawtry, with another woman, 33, taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Matthew Harris and Meryl Chambers have been charged over the crash and appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court earlier this week.
Shortly after midnight on 24 July 2022, emergency services were called to High Street, Bawtry, following reports of a collision between a car – which failed to stop – and two pedestrians.
Keita, who had children aged 10, five and four months old – died at the scene.
Harris, 36, of Burcroft Hill, Conisbrough, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, and causing death by driving whilst unlicensed or uninsured.
Chambers, 51, also of Burcroft Hill, was charged with aiding and abetting death by driving whilst unlicensed or uninsured.
They will next appear on 4 February at Sheffield Crown Court.