Two charged over Doncaster hit and run which killed mum of three

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Dec 2024, 15:16 BST
A man and woman have been charged over a fatal hit and run smash in Doncaster which killed a mum of three.

30-year-old Keita Mullen was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision in Bawtry, with another woman, 33, taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Matthew Harris and Meryl Chambers, both of Conisbrough, have now been charged over the crash.

Shortly after midnight on 24 July 2022, emergency services were called to High Street, Bawtry, following reports of a collision between a car – which failed to stop – and two pedestrians.

30-year-old mum of three Keita Mullen was killed in the hit and run crash in Bawtry in July 2022.
30-year-old mum of three Keita Mullen was killed in the hit and run crash in Bawtry in July 2022.

Keita, who had children aged 10, five and four months old – died at the scene.

Harris, 36, of Burcroft Hill, Conisbrough, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, and causing death by driving whilst unlicensed or uninsured.

Chambers, 51, also of Burcroft Hill, was charged with aiding and abetting death by driving whilst unlicensed or uninsured.

Both are due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 7 January 2025.

