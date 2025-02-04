Trio to face trial after denying killing man outside Doncaster pub

Three men are facing trial after denying killing a man in a fight outside a Doncaster pub.

Jamie Kelly, 30, from Leeds, was seriously injured in the incident outside Vintage Rock Bar, Silver Street on 1 May 2022, and died in hospital the next day.

Mark Rowing, 36, from Doncaster, Dwayne Watson, 43, from Worksop and David Williams, 29, from Nottingham, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court and were released on bail until 3 October, with a trial set for next February.