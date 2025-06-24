A vulnerable woman has admitted a charge of attempted murder, after she tried to smother her elderly mother in her hospital bed in efforts to carry out a “mercy killing.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Susan Hardwick attempted to murder her mother Joan Hardwick - who is in her late 80s - in her hospital bed, during an incident at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on July 24, 2024.

65-year-old Susan Hardwick pleaded guilty to the charge during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Monday, June 23, 2025), as part of which she entered a basis of plea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Hardwick carried out the attempted murder against her mother Joan Hardwick - who is in her late 80s - from her hospital bed, during an incident at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on July 24, 2024 | 3rd party

Advocating for Susan Hardwick, Nick Rhodes KC explained that the basis of plea stated his client was suffering from “depression and anxiety” at being separated from her mother.

He said the pair had “never been apart,” and Susan Hardwick believed her mother had previously been “subjected to poor care” during her time in hospital.

Mr Rhodes continued: “She believed her mother would die alone and in discomfort. Her actions were consistent with a mercy killing.”

Prosecutor Michelle Colborne KC told the court that shortly after the defendant’s arrest, her mother Joan Hardwick told police that her daughter had been made aware she was to be moved to Mexborough Montagu hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Woman appears at Sheffield court accused of attempting to murder mum in hospital

“But she didn’t want Mexborough to have Joan, so she was going to kill Joan and then herself and she didn’t want any of this, she just wanted to die,” added Ms Colborne.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told the court that Susan Hardwick has a number of “significant mental health problems,” and had seen “almost a fleet of doctors” who had determined she was fit to enter a plea, and also to stand trial - had she maintained her earlier denials to the charge.

Read More Murderers, sex offenders and rioters amongst those recently jailed at Sheffield Crown Court

Judge Richardson said he wanted to know “a lot more” about Susan Hardwick, of Beech Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster, before he could pass sentence, and ordered for a “skilled probation officer” to prepare a pre-sentence report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He quashed a restraining order previously imposed to allow Susan Hardwick to visit her mother, a contact the court was told is wanted by both parties, ahead of Joan Hardwick’s 90th birthday next month.

Releasing Susan Hardwick on bail until her sentencing hearing at the same court on September 29, 2025, Judge Richardson told her: “I cannot promise what sentence I will pass upon you, but you will be treated fairly and justly.

“I cannot make any promises, but this is a very unusual case and because of that, I rather suspect a rather unusual sentence may be passed.”

“This is a tragedy on a grand scale, from first to last.”