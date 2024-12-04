Man who threw rocks and bin at police during asylum seeker hotel riot is jailed
Wearing a balaclava, Sonny Ackerman was recorded throwing rocks at officers outside the Holiday Inn Express, Manvers on August 4. An online video later showed Ackerman launch a bin towards police.
After seeing a photo of himself on a social media appeal, Ackerman handed himself in to a police station. The 30-year-old was interviewed but refused to comment on his involvement in the disorder.
On August 22 at Sheffield Crown Court, Ackerman, of Birkdale Drove, Ashton-on-Ribble, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.
Yesterday (Tuesday December 3) at the same court he was jailed for two years and four months and handed a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order.
Over 75 people have been convicted for their involvement in the scenes of violence and in total, more than 165 years of jail sentences have been handed to those involved.