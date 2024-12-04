Man who threw rocks and bin at police during asylum seeker hotel riot is jailed

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Dec 2024, 09:39 BST
A man who hurled a bin and rocks at police during a riot outside a South Yorkshire hotel housing asylum seekers has been jailed.

Wearing a balaclava, Sonny Ackerman was recorded throwing rocks at officers outside the Holiday Inn Express, Manvers on August 4. An online video later showed Ackerman launch a bin towards police.

After seeing a photo of himself on a social media appeal, Ackerman handed himself in to a police station. The 30-year-old was interviewed but refused to comment on his involvement in the disorder.

On August 22 at Sheffield Crown Court, Ackerman, of Birkdale Drove, Ashton-on-Ribble, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Sonny Ackerman hurled a bin and rocks at police.placeholder image
Sonny Ackerman hurled a bin and rocks at police.

Yesterday (Tuesday December 3) at the same court he was jailed for two years and four months and handed a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

Over 75 people have been convicted for their involvement in the scenes of violence and in total, more than 165 years of jail sentences have been handed to those involved.

