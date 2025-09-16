Mark Guyler, 65, of Balby, Doncaster was seen in June 2024 in the cafeteria area of a garden centre in Doncaster carrying out an indecent act in public. The off-duty officer stepped in and detained Guyler until colleagues arrived. He has now veen banned from entering Walker’s Garden Centre in Mosham Road, Blaxton, following a number of incidents at the centre’s cafe. An investigation into his actions was carried out and during enquiries it became clear that this was not Guyler’s first time committing this act, and further victims were identified from six months previously at the same location. Guyler appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court last week, Friday 12 September and was sentenced to 24 weeks in custody, suspended for two years, given a supervision order and an exclusion zone of Walker’s Garden Centre. PC Toni Beard, investigating officer said: “Guyler’s actions and lack of regard for those around him was despicable. “I am pleased he has appeared before court and orders have been put in place to protect visitors from his perverse behaviour.” “If you see Guyler breaking the conditions of his order, please report it to us via 101, or 999 in an emergency.” You can also contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence without having to leave any of your details.