Former Doncaster Rovers footballer to go on trial over £600,000 cannabis smuggling plot
Jay Emmanuel Thomas, 34, was charged last year after sixty kilos of the drug were detected in two suitcases at Stansted Airport on 2 September after arriving on a flight from Bangkok.
Emmanuel-Thomas, of Gourock near Glasgow, Rosie Rowland, 29, of Chelmsford, Essex, and Yasmin Piotrowska, 33, of Kensal Green, London, will stand trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 6.
All three have denied importing the Class B drug to the UK from Thailand.
London-born Emmanuel-Thomas started his career at Premier League giants Arsenal and went on to play for various clubs, including Ipswich Town, Bristol City, QPR, Livingston, Aberdeen, Greenock Morton and a stint at Doncaster Rovers in 2010 where he scored five goals in 14 appearances.
The trial is expected to last up to seven days.