Emergency sevices rush to scene of arson attack on a property in Doncaster - one man arrested

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 21st Jan 2025, 12:56 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 13:27 BST
Emergency sevices were rushed to the scene of a fire which was started deliberately at a property in Doncaster.

Police were called, alongside other emergency services, yesterday (20 January) at 6.03pm to reports of a fire at a property on Lockwood Road in Wheatley.

The property was evacuated and firefighters from SYFRS extinguished the blaze.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust spokesman said: “We received an emergency call at 6.07pm yesterday (Monday 20 January) to report a property fire in the Wheatley area of Doncaster.

Lockwood Road in Wheatley.Lockwood Road in Wheatley.
Lockwood Road in Wheatley.

"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but no patients were conveyed to hospital.”

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in police custody.

A cordon was in place but has since been lifted.

