Emergency sevices rush to scene of arson attack on a property in Doncaster - one man arrested
Police were called, alongside other emergency services, yesterday (20 January) at 6.03pm to reports of a fire at a property on Lockwood Road in Wheatley.
The property was evacuated and firefighters from SYFRS extinguished the blaze.
A Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust spokesman said: “We received an emergency call at 6.07pm yesterday (Monday 20 January) to report a property fire in the Wheatley area of Doncaster.
"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but no patients were conveyed to hospital.”
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in police custody.
A cordon was in place but has since been lifted.