Drug gang member posing as trucker caught with £2m of cannabis near Doncaster jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A member of an organised crime group posing as a lorry driver in an attempt to smuggle more than £2 million worth of cannabis from England to Northern Ireland has been sentenced after being stopped by police on the A1 near Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirk Hackett, 30, from Dungannon, was stopped driving a lorry on the motorway near to the city on 3 May 2024.

National Crime Agency officers established he had travelled from Larne port to Cairnryan two days earlier before driving to Sheffield where he had picked up a large amount of drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working on behalf of the NCA, Hackett was stopped by South Yorkshire Police who searched the vehicle.

Police discovered more than £2million of cannabis in the truck being driven by Kirk Hackett.

Officers removed the floor of the trailer unit and found an area known as a coil well, designed to safely carry cylindrical items. Instead, this had 70 large bags of cannabis concealed inside it, each weighing a kilo.

This amount would have a street value of £2.1 million.

Hackett was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. His arrest came as part of a wider NCA investigation into a suspected crime network based in Northern Ireland.

At the time of his arrest, Hackett was driving to pick up a cover load of animal feed before returning to Northern Ireland with his illegal haul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A search of the driver's cab found a drill, drill bits and a box of metal screws matching those used to install the false floor to conceal the illegal drugs, as well as six fake number plates.

Hackett had used false registration plates on the vehicle and had a false insurance certificate so it was less likely he would be stopped by police in the UK.

Investigators found the lorry was originally registered to a haulier based in Northern Ireland.

Hackett pleaded guilty on 24 October 2024 at Sheffield Crown Court and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison at the same court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NCA Branch Commander David Cunningham said: "Kirk Hackett was a trusted member of this organised crime group profiting from smuggling drugs that would have ended up on the streets of Northern Ireland.

"He went to great lengths in his attempts to avoid detection, disguising the vehicle and organising a cover load of animal feed.

"However, thanks to the work of our investigators, and partners at South Yorkshire Police, we have disrupted the activities of this OCG denying them the profits which would be used to commit further acts of serious and organised crime.

"The NCA will continue to pursue these gangs who prey on our communities and cause harm to society."