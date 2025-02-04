Driver admits killing mum of three in Doncaster hit and run smash

A driver has admitted causing death by dangerous driving after a young mother of three was killed in a hit and crash in Doncaster.

Keita Mullen, 30, was struck by a car as she crossed the A638 High Street in Bawtry on 24 July 2022.

She died at the scene and another woman was treated for minor injuries.

Matthew Harris, 36, of Burcroft Hill, Conisbrough, admitted the charge at Sheffield Crown Court and also pleaded guilty to causing death by driving whilst unlicensed or uninsured.

He was released on conditional bail until 21 March when he is due to be sentenced at the same court.

He was given a curfew and an interim driving disqualification.

Meryl Chambers, 51, of Burcroft Hill, Conisbrough, has been charged with aiding and abetting death by driving whilst unlicensed or uninsured but did not enter a plea.

She was released on bail and a trial date was set for 2 March 2026 - but her defence indicated they would be making an application to dismiss the charges on 7 March this year.

Mrs Mullen, from Worksop, who had three children who were aged 10, five and four months at the time, was crossing the road with a friend, 33, when they were hit by the red Nissan Juke just after midnight.

Tributes poured in for Keita following the tragedy with her husband Tom, saying “nothing will ever be the same” without his wife and “best friend”.

He described her as “beautiful inside and out, so immensely talented and the best mummy in the world.”