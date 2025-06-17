A Doncaster-based world champion boxing coach and manager has been remanded in custody after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Andrew Bulcroft, better known in the boxing world as Stefy Bull, has been behind bars since 28 February, when he was convicted at Sheffield Crown Court.

The 48-year-old will be sentenced along with co-defendant Benjamin Williams at the same court on 26 August.

A former professional boxer turned trainer, manager and promoter, Bull's stable has included champions at British, European and world level with a gym in Denaby Main.

Boxing coach Stefy Bull with world champion Terri Harper. She is now reported to have cut all ties with her former manager and trainer.

He is perhaps best known for guiding the career of three-weight world champion Terri Harper, as well as several other Doncaster fighters who have competed at international level including Jamie McDonnell, Maxi Hughes and Jason Cunningham.

Bulcroft, of Crane Moore Close, Harlington, denied the charge against him but a jury delivered a unanimously guilty verdict after a four-day trial.

The court heard that Bulcroft was involved in buying “signifcant” amounts of cocaine.

Williams, 43, of Church Street, Mexborough, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to supply cocaine, possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

He has been released on conditional bail ahead of sentencing.

According to the Sentencing Council for England and Wales, the sentencing range for conspiracy to supply a Class A drug ranges from a high-level community order to 16 years imprisonment.

A spokesperson for the British Boxing Board of Control Central Area Council said Bulcroft's licenses as a trainer, manager and promoter would be reviewed following sentencing.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing from any boxers involved with Bull.